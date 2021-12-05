Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 8,212 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 808.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $155,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,237 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $101,994,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

