Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.18% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after buying an additional 170,591 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 637,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after buying an additional 167,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 48,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 748,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 203,973 shares in the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22.

