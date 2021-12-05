Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

