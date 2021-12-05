Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of HACK opened at $58.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

