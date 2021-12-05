Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.88% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,408,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,605,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1,082.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 162,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 148,674 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 453.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 102,475 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.84 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.

