Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.87. 1,624,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,356. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.43 and its 200-day moving average is $263.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

