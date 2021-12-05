Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond raised its position in CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 905.7% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 641,173 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 131.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

