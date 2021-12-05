Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,695 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 74.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

MJ stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $34.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

