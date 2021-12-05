Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $98.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

