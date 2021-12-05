SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ebix worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 223,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ebix by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ebix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ebix by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $937.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

