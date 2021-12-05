SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Primoris Services worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,202,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,961,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 144,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $22.46 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

