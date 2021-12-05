SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,195 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 136,571 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 38,089 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $45.66 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

