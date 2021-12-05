SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2,248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRX stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

