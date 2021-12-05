Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 513 ($6.70) target price on the stock.

SUMO stock opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 484.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 446.72. Sumo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 276 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 518 ($6.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £823.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

