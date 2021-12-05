Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 670,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $43.23 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

