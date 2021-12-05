Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at SVB Leerink

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGRY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.