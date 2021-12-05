Suzanne C. Winter Sells 6,748 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $30,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.86 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

