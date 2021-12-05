Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.810-$2.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.09 billion-$29.09 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $160.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.51. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.21. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $221.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

