SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,968.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $3,968.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00284710 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009999 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004223 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013570 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,504,470 coins and its circulating supply is 121,778,990 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

