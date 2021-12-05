Tachyon Protocol Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and $897,065.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00116866 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

