Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

SKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. 558,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,254. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

