Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after acquiring an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after acquiring an additional 872,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,445,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after acquiring an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of SKT opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.