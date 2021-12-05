Tarun Kumar Jain Sells 25,000 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarun Kumar Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $330,588.45.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $3.28 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

