TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.61.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$59.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.79 billion and a PE ratio of 31.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.12. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$51.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Insiders sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $632,528 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

