Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Shares of TCYSF stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. Tecsys has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.