Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Acquires $307,230.00 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TFX opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

