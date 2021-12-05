Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Acquires $307,230.00 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TFX opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.
About Teleflex
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.