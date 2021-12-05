Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. New Street Research raised Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.5978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a positive change from Telenet Group’s previous dividend of $0.84.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.