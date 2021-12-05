Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLPFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TLPFY stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $160.74 and a 1 year high of $229.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.17.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

