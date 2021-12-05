Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $158.22.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

