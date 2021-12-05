Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Gap Up to $37.72

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.72, but opened at $40.25. Ternium shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 1,489 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 171.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth $3,391,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

