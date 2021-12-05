Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Reduced by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 328.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $988.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $784.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

