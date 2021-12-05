Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 328.47, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $988.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $784.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

