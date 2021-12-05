TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.49.

TFII stock opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

