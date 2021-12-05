The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,500

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,848 ($76.40) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($60.62) to GBX 4,120 ($53.83) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,023 ($65.63).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,549 ($59.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,053 ($52.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,368.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,830.29.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

