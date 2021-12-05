The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.