The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $198.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

