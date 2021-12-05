The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.94.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

