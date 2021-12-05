The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) SVP Sells $675,400.00 in Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

