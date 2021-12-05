The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in November

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.02. The National Security Group has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. The National Security Group’s payout ratio is -18.05%.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

