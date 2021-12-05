The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,800 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 642,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,857,000 after purchasing an additional 92,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in St. Joe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in St. Joe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. St. Joe has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

