The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to post sales of $973.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.60 million and the highest is $988.00 million. Timken reported sales of $891.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. Timken has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.