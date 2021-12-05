The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,123,000 after acquiring an additional 224,539 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 16.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,966,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

TTC stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $89.24 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

