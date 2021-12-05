The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6958 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of TD stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

