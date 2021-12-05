TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CAO Sells $16,086.60 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CAO Michael C. Donegan sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $16,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $195.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.79.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

