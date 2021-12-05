Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05.
- On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30.
CVNA stock opened at $261.35 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $219.40 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 2.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 30.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Carvana by 26.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
