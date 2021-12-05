Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30.

CVNA stock opened at $261.35 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $219.40 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 30.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Carvana by 26.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

