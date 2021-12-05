Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 505.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 184,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

