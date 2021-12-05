Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 78,657 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,657 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 636.88%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

