Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE TLYS opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $505.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $4,252,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

