Titan Coin (TTN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $58.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $539,855.42 and approximately $58.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009563 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007110 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.