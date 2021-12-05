Tokes Market Capitalization Hits $3.41 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $1,313.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.